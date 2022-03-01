The INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY (IFPI) has announced that ADELE's 2021 album, "30," topped IFPI's Global Album All Format Chart for the year. The album also led IFPI's Global Album Sales Chart and IFPI Global Vinyl Album Chart. "30," ADELE's fourth studio album, was released in NOVEMBER 2021 after a six-year break.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE said, "It has been wonderful to have ADELE back and releasing music over the second half of last year. Her dominance of all three IFPI Album Charts speaks to her unique song-writing talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity. We are thrilled to award ADELE and all of her team the IFPI Global Album All Format chart award and send huge congratulations for a stellar year."

Other notables from the IFPI Global Album All Format Chart were first appearances for OLIVIA RODRIGO’s "SOUR" at #2, THE KID LAROI’s "F*CK LOVE" (Mix Tape) at #7, and DOJA CAT’s "PLANET HER" at #10. ABBA's first album in 40 years, "VOYAGE," landed the #8 spot and the #2 spot on the Global Album Sales Chart.

