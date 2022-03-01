Winners

IHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO is joining with the YWCA METROPOLITAN CHICAGO and CHICAGO FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN to honor eleven community leaders in the "Women Who WIN Class Of 2022," a promotion running throughout MARCH, WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH. iHEART's part in the honors will be to air features on the stations and through their websites and social medla; a FACEBOOK LIVE session with the honorees will stream on APRIL 28th.

The women being honored include ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC7)/CHICAGO anchor CHERYL BURTON; CHICAGO CUBS Director LAURA RICKETTS; ILLINOIS Deputy Governor SOL FLORES; WAUKEGAN Mayor ANN B. TAYLOR; ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH Dir. Dr. NGOZI EZIKE; CHICAGO Fire Commissioner ANNETTE NANCE-HOLT; GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER CHICAGO AND NORTHWEST INDIANA CEO NANCY WRIGHT; CHICAGO CHILDREN'S CHOIR PRES. JOSEPHINE LEE; ANGIE RAY MINISTRIES/CHURCH ON THE ROCK Sr. Pastor PASTOR KIMBERLY; LEAP INNOVATIONS CEO PHYLLIS LOCKETT; and NORTH LAWNDALE EMPLOYMENT NETWORK and SWEET BEGINNINGS, LLC CEO BRENDA PALMS.

“iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO is celebrating the success of 11 extraordinary women who have made an indelible mark in their companies and our communities,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO. “It is an honor to showcase their accomplishments during WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH and beyond.”

“YWCA METROPOLITAN CHICAGO is proud to partner with iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO and CHICAGO FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN in celebrating the 'Women Who WIN Class of 2022,'” said YWCA METROPOLITAN CHICAGO CEO NICOLE ROBINSON. “This is a tremendous opportunity to bring attention to some of the incredible women leaders across CHICAGO who are positively contributing to our communities, especially during this challenging time.”

“CHICAGO is fortunate to have talented women in leadership positions across several sectors,” said CHICAGO FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN Pres./CEO FELICIA DAVIS BLAKELY. “CHICAGO FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN is proud to partner with iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO and YWCA METROPOLITAN CHICAGO to celebrate and honor the amazing and inspiring women making a difference in our communities.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO's stations are Hip Hop WGCI, R&B WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE), and Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM).

