AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT)/HOUSTON host GREG "GREGO" ONOFRIO has inked a contract extension with the station. GREGO has been the station's sole host since 2020.

"We are thrilled that GREGO is continuing on with 95.7 THE SPOT,” said PD MELISSA CHASE. “He is a beloved personality in HOUSTON, a recent TEXAS HALL OF FAME inductee, and he has helped the station achieve and maintain its position among the top adult stations in the market. We look forward to many more years of this successful partnership between GREGO and THE SPOT.”

GREGO's career has taken him to stations like WIOD-A/MIAMI, KLOL (ROCK 101)/HOUSTON, KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS, and WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH, plus a stint as anchor of TRIBUNE BROADCASTING's "NEWSFIX" on KIAH-TV (CW 39)/HOUSTON and KDAF-TV (CW 33)/DALLAS.

