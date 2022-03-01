Now At Acast

Former PREMIER LEAGUE striker PETER CROUCH's podcast, "THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST," has joined the ACAST CREATOR NETWORK. The show, produced by GEORGE COTTAM, launched in 2018 via BBC RADIO 5 LIVE and has featured guests like PRINCE WILLIAM, LIAM GALLAGHER, LOUIS THEROUX, and HARRY REDKNAPP. ACAST MARKETPLACE will sell sponsorships and spots on the show, and additional content will be made available to paid subscribers via ACAST+.

CROUCH said, “Joining ACAST is just like signing for one of the world's biggest football clubs. We get all the support to develop as much as possible, while we also get the chance to reach an even larger, global audience. We look forward to working with ACAST to grow further.”

“THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST has managed to bottle the magic of being in the pub with your pals, having a laugh while chatting about football,” said ACAST Content Development Mgr. MIKE WOOLLER. “That’s the very essence of what makes a good podcast, creating an experience that feels like a conversation between friends -- one of whom just happens to be a former professional player.

“As huge fans of the show we’re looking forward to bringing more laughs from THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST to listeners on all podcast apps — and helping the team reach more people around the world.”

