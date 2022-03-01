High Tech Request Line

TECHCRUNCH is reporting that iHEARTRADIO has added a "Talk Back" feature to its app allowing users to record 30-second voice messages to send to show and podcast hosts. The messages can be ready for playback on the air by the hosts within about 10 seconds after sending. Users will find the feature on full-screen player pages for iHEARTRADIO stations and podcasts and on the stations' and podcasts' profile pages as well.

The feature is being first deployed across iHEART's own broadcast station streams and will be available to iHEARTRADIO podcasters on an opt-in basis in APRIL.

