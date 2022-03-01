Felger & Mazz

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA has added an additional award to the BSM SUMMIT sports media conference, this time honoring the top local sports radio show with the MIKE AND THE MAD DOG Award. The inaugural award will be bestowed upon BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON afternoon show "FELGER & MAZZ," MIKE FELGER and TONY MASSAROTTI, with MIKE FRANCESA himself doing the honors.

FELGER and MASSAROTTI will not be available for the THURSDAY ceremony due to scheduling conflicts, although FELGER will be at the conference on WEDNESDAY. The hosts have recorded a special video message that will be played for the occasion.

