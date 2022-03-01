Roth

The FREAKONOMICS RADIO NETWORK has named former SLATE Editorial Dir./Audio GABRIEL ROTH as Editorial Director. ROTH's former colleague at SLATE, the site's former Editor-in-Chief JARED HOHLT, has also joined FREAKONOMICS, producer of "FREAKONOMICS RADIO," "NO STUPID QUESTIONS," "PEOPLE I (MOSTLY) ADMIRE," and "FREAONOMICS M.D.," as a consultant on a part-time basis, helping develop two new podcasts while advising the network's flagship show.

ROTH said, "I've been a fan of the FREAKONOMICS RADIO team's work for more than a decade, and I'm thrilled to get the chance to work on their terrific podcasts and help grow the network.”

