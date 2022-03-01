Record Revenues

ASCAP 2021 revenues reached a record $1.335 billion, with domestic revenue up 4.4% year-over-year to $1.011 billion, the first year that domestic revenues exceeded $1 billion. The domestic increase helped offset a 9.7% decline in foreign markets to $323.5 million.

“The ASCAP team is dedicated to building a future of opportunity for our songwriter, composer and music publisher members,” said ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS. “We know music creators have been deeply affected by the pandemic, and that is why it is so important that ASCAP has delivered more royalties to our members when they need it most. Through our licensing, advocacy and wellness efforts, we strive to provide both economic and emotional support to our members to help them weather these challenging times and to create a brighter future.”

“Music creators have no greater champion than ASCAP,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President PAUL WILLIAMS. “The ASCAP team worked extremely hard for our members for the second pandemic year, helping our community to stay healthy, creative, connected and financially stable during this time. Music gives us the gift of hope, which is so critical as we move forward. We forge ahead with our work in 2022 with inspiration and gratitude for the trust that our members place in us to enable their livelihoods, protect their rights and defend the value of music.”

