March 8th

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI's INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY programming on MARCH 8th will feature an all-female lineup, playing music exclusively from women artists, starting at 9a (ET) during ELVIS DURAN's syndicated morning show. The programming will also feature women artists' special messages on the air and online.

The station will also air iHEARTMEDIA's "takeover" hour of female artist hits 5-6p, which will be followed by iHEARTMEDIA's "SEEHER HEAR HER" special on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK at 8p (ET).

