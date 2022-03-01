Swappers

URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA/CHARLOTTE has swapped its FM simulcast frequency with sister Hop Hop WQNC (92.7 THE BLOCK).

The Sports format is now heard on the full-power Class C3 92.7 FM frequency and THE BLOCK moving to translator W273DA, fed by WOSF-HD2.

Thank you for making WFNZ your #1 choice for sports in Charlotte! You can now listen to Sports Radio WFNZ on 92.7 FM and 610AM. TUNE IN!#sportsradio #charlotteradio pic.twitter.com/X0pG3KtR9r — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) March 1, 2022

