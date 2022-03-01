-
WFNZ/Charlotte Moves FM Simulcast From Translator To Full Power FM Signal, Swapping Frequencies With 'The Block'
March 1, 2022 at 7:17 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA/CHARLOTTE has swapped its FM simulcast frequency with sister Hop Hop WQNC (92.7 THE BLOCK).
The Sports format is now heard on the full-power Class C3 92.7 FM frequency and THE BLOCK moving to translator W273DA, fed by WOSF-HD2.
Thank you for making WFNZ your #1 choice for sports in Charlotte! You can now listen to Sports Radio WFNZ on 92.7 FM and 610AM. TUNE IN!#sportsradio #charlotteradio pic.twitter.com/X0pG3KtR9r— Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) March 1, 2022