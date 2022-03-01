New Artist Signed & 2 Radio Promo Moves

CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT and BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has announced that BLACK RIVER CHRISTIAN’s HANNAH KERR has joined the CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT roster. In addition, BRIAN THIELE is heading back to CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT as VP/Christian Promotion, while JERI COOPER has been promoted to SVP/Christian Promotion.



“We welcome HANNAH to the CURB WORD family,” shared MIKE CURB, Chairman of CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT. “BLACK RIVER has done a tremendous job establishing HANNAH, and we look forward to building on that success in the future.”



BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO GORDON KERR added, “When we created BLACK RIVER CHRISTIAN, we did so with a servant’s heart. Our goal was to create music that is mission minded and to follow wherever GOD leads us. We’ve heard countless testimonies over the years from people whose lives have been touched by this ministry. With this next step, we know there is potential to reach countless more lives with her ministry.”



JEN ALLEN continues as National Director/Promotion and SAMANTHA EVANGELISTA remains Coordinator/National Promotion.

