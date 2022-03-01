Competition

iHEARTMEDIA and SENECA WOMEN are launching a contest for female podcasters as INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY approaches on MARCH 8th. “SENECA WOMEN TO HEAR: THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT GREAT FEMALE PODCASTERS!” will select ten podcasters to be awarded audio equipment and six weeks of training at the SENECA WOMEN PODCAST ACADEMY, with their creations to join the SENECA WOMEN PODCAST NETWORK. Singer/Author/"CHECKING IN" podcast host MICHELLE WILLIAMS will appear on the "iHEARTRADIO SEEHER HEAR HER" streaming video special on MARCH 8th to kick off the competition.

“Women’s voices need to be heard,” said SENECA WOMEN Co-Founder KIM AZZARELLI, “and now they can be. The SENECA WOMEN PODCAST NETWORK, with founding partner P&G, was created to amplify the voices of women. Now we want to empower more women to make their voices heard with SENECA WOMEN TO HEAR: THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT GREAT FEMALE PODCASTERS. There are so many amazing women out there: women creators, innovators and entrepreneurs and we want the world to hear from them.”

