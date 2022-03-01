New Acquisitions

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC's latest acquisition brings the catalogs of legendary BRILL BUILDING publishers REGENT MUSIC CORPORATION and JEWEL MUSIC PUBLISHING CO., INC. into the company's collection, with terms undisclosed beyond a description in the press release announcing the deal assigning a "multimillion-dollar" value to the transaction. The compositions included in the catalogs include classics like works from LIONEL HAMPTON, THELONIOUS MONK. and DJANGO REINHARDT, songs performed by JACKIE WILSON, and tunes like "Pipeline," "Apache," "More Today Than Yesterday," "Abraham, Martin and John," "Silhouettes," and CHRISTMAS songs "Do You Hear What I Hear" and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."

“The music business has been great to me, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the most wonderful writers in the world,” said REGENT and JEWEL co-founder GENE GOODMAN. “I’m proud to see the catalogs moving to such creative and capable hands. I wish (CEO) LARRY (MESTEL), (General Counsel) AMY (ORTNER), (COO) RAMON (VILLA), and the entire team at PRIMARY WAVE great success in the years ahead. I’m certain they’ll take REGENT and JEWEL to the moon.”

“With TIN PAN ALLEY roots, collections of jazz, soul, R&B, surf, and pop gems, and iconic holiday standards covered by artists crossing all genres, the REGENT and JEWEL catalogs are a living history of diversity in music,” said ORTNER. “We are truly honored to be entrusted with these great works and inspired to build on a remarkable 86 years of success.”

