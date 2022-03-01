Miller (Photo: Audrey Spillman)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed JOSH MILLER to a worldwide publishing deal and acquired his full catalog, plus future works.

MILLER signed his first publishing deal with CORNMAN MUSIC via WARNER CHAPPELL in 2016. His first #1 on Country radio was KIP MOORE's "More Girls Like You" in 2017, and he then collaborated with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and BEBE REXHA on the RIAA Diamond-certified, multi-award winning, "Meant To Be."

The JACKSON, TN native has worked with a variety of artists in his career, including THOMAS RHETT ("Be A Light"), CARRIE UNDERWOOD ("Southbound"), JASON DERULO, JAMES BLUNT, CHRIS LANE, MORGAN WALLEN , JAKE OWEN, BACKSTREET BOYS and more.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to represent this incredible catalog, as well as work alongside JOSH going forward,” said CONCORD SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD. “He’s an incredibly respected craftsman, a driven competitor, and a first-class human being. We could not be more fired up!”

“It is such an honor to work with a brilliant songwriter like JOSH MILLER,” said CONCORD Chief Publishing Executive JIM SELBY. “JOSH has already seen so much success in the Country genre, and we are thrilled to add him to our growing roster in NASHVILLE and help nurture his talents to take him even further.”

“I’m really excited and thankful to be a new member of the CONCORD family," said MILLER. "BRAD and his team’s energy, passion and love of songs is infectious and has me fired up to keep doing what I love to do!”

