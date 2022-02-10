"Goodbye to high gas prices"

CUMULUS WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA has partnered with RACETRAC in launching a six week-long free gas giveaway for its listeners. The promotion includes "Free Gas FRIDAY" fill-ups, $50 worth of free gas giveaways all day, twice per hour, and a weekly "Free Gas Fill Your Tank TUESDAYs." This comes after the station previously stunted for four days last month, then revealed a weeklong free gas partnership with RACETRAC, which is now being extended (NET NEWS 2/14).

The biggest giveaways will be on "Free Gas FRIDAYs" on MARCH 4th and 25th. Station on-air personalities will fill gas tanks for people that stop by from 3 to 7p (ET). The gas station location will be announced at a 7:05a (ET) the morning of the 4th and 25th.

“Nothing is taxing our listeners’ budgets more than the spike in gas prices," said CUMULUS ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON. "We’re grateful to have a partner in RACETRAC that is willing to help us say goodbye to high gas prices for ATLANTA consumers.”

“The price of everything is going up!," said WKHX PD MIKE MOORE. "We are thrilled to have partnered with RACETRAC to offer our NEW COUNTRY listeners a little relief.”

No trailers with boats, personal watercraft, mowers, yard trimmers or leaf blowers will be included in the promotion. Fill-ups are limited to $50 per vehicle.

