BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG), has hired RICK MYERS as SVP/Finance, reporting to BMLG CEO/Chairman SCOTT BORCHETTA and parent company HYBE AMERICA CFO ERIC HOLDEN.

MYERS’ previous roles include time as founder and Pres. of 12SOUTH FINANCIAL; VP, Corporate Controller and Program Management Officer at INTEGRITY MUSIC; and, most recently, COO/Managing Dir. of COURAGE MUSIC.

“RICK has an incredible reputation for leading successful finance teams with integrity,” said BORCHETTA. “He will be a great asset to our team, our artists and our partners as we continue to grow our footprint in music and beyond.”

“I am excited to join BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and continue the legacy that SCOTT BORCHETTA and the rest of the team have built," said MYERS. " I am honored to serve this dream team."

