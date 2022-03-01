One Sale

MOTA MINISTRIES, INC. is selling Contemporary Christian KUDI (NEW LIFE RADIO)/CHOTEAU, MT to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for $15,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MRJ, INC. is transferring Religion/Variety WWYO-A/PINEVILLE, WV to TOM SYNAR's ZACK MEDIA SOUTH, LLC in exchange for a 25 year agreement to air the SUNDAY morning services of WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH on WWYO and, on a one-week delay, low power TV station WUSV-LD/CLARKSBURG, WV, providing TV equipment and 30-second promos on the TV station, plus a show weekdays 4-5p (ET).

TRIAD FAMILY NETWORK, INC. is donating W278AM/SEDALIA, NC to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION. The primary station will be WKEW-A/GREENSBORO, NC.

ALOHA STATION TRUST II LLC has closed on the donation of Sports WIRO-A (simulcasting WZWB-A/KENOVA, WV as FOX SPORTS 1230 & 1430)/IRONTON, OH to KW MINISTRIES, INC. The closing brings to an end all of the iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trusts.

RESORT BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE to MARK GIULIANI's DATATECH DIGITAL LLC for $517,201 and repayment of $400,000 in loans from JOSEPH C. GIULIANI and BENJAMIN W. GIULIANI.

ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC has closed on the sale of Top 40 WOCQ (OC104)/BERLIN, MD and Oldies W282AW/SALISBURY, MD-W286BB/OCEAN PINES, MD (KOOL OLDIES 104.3 & 105.1, relaying WOCQ-HD2) to WBOC, INC. for $550,000.

And EDUCATIONAL RADIO FOUNDATION OF EAST TEXAS, INC. has closed on the sale of K240EO/LUFKIN, TX and K247BG/NACOGDOCHES, TX to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC. for $35,000.

« see more Net News