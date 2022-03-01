Just $199 (Plus Fees)

LIVE NATION has announced it will offer a special Lawn Pass for 30 venues for the 2022 summer concert season. With a Lawn Pass, fans can attend concerts at their local amphitheater music venue all season long, including select sold-out shows.

A Lawn Pass can be purchased for just $199 (plus fees) per venue, and provides access to shows at that specific venue all summer. Each venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available.

Passes will go on sale starting TUESDAY, MARCH 1st at 10a (PT), while supplies last. Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited edition passes will have access to an incredible lineup of various acts across County, Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, and more. Fans can check their local venue to see their specific summer lineup, with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months. Click here for participating venues and acts.

