JIOSAAVN Co-Founder/former CEO and former HBO VP/HBO On Demand and Multiplatform Marketing RISHI MALHOTRA has been named to succeed SIMON SUTTON as CEO of podcast platform LUMINARY. The announcement was accompanied by the news that DAVE CHAPPELLE's PILOT BOY PRODUCTIONS has invested in the company and will be represented on the board by former NAACP Pres./CEO BEN JEALOUS. Also joining the board are entrepreneur HEATHER HILES and publicist MARA BUXBAUM. SUTTON, who announced his departure at the end of 2021, remains on the company's board.

“Luminary is a one-of-a-kind company that is becoming the home for artists with a unique point of view, from DAVE CHAPPELLE and ROXANE GAY to RUSSELL BRAND, LENA DUNHAM, and GUY RAZ. We are developing new original programming with particular focus on the luminaries of music, sports and comedy,” said MALHOTRA. “We are going beyond subscriptions to deliver products that connect fans more uniquely to creators. I’m honored to work with the exceptional team and talent partners at the company. In my view, we are at a crossroads of shaping new media that entertains, educates, and elevates us. THE MIDNIGHT MIRACLE (produced by CHAPPELLE) is an example of a new audio format in every way. It’s not just podcasts anymore. It’s LUMINARY.”

“I chose LUMINARY because they value artists and share my vision for re-imagining audio content. THE MIDNIGHT MIRACLE and our unique format is changing the podcast experience,” said CHAPPELLE. “At LUMINARY, we are creating an authentic space for inspired artists to develop and share their original content.”

“We are honored that this world-class group of leaders are joining to push LUMINARY into our next stage of growth," said LUMINARY Exec. Chairman MATT SACKS. “RISHI has proven his ability to build a differentiated audio streaming company with unique creative sensibilities. We are equally proud to have a creator partner like DAVE CHAPPELLE demonstrating his belief in our vision by investing in LUMINARY’s future.”

