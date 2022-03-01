New Stations

DMS BROADCASTING is signing three new FM stations on the air in the CAYMAN ISLANDS. The three new stations, debuting late this month, are R&B MAGIC 91.5; Country CAYCOUNTRY 93.5 FM; and Variety BOBO 89.1 FM, the latter serving as a community station with training and operational support for anyone looking to do a show on any topic.

OM BLAKE ROGERS said, “We’re excited to bring more content choices to the island in a way that only DMS can deliver. Expanding our footprint to reach more audience brings together our dynamic creativity, exceptional content, and innovative spirit as we continue to build CAYMAN’s best audio content and entertainment platforms for our listeners and our advertisers.”

DMS BROADCASTING also operates Top 40 X107.1, AC 106.1 KISS FM, Caribbean HOT 104.1 FM, and Rock 96.5 CAYROCK as well as eCayOnline and eCayTrade.

