TRIBECA ENTERPRISES and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP FOR BRANDS (UMGB), have announced a new partnership that will unite them for a series of music-driven events taking place throughout 2022. The series will consist of six exclusive events around an array of new film, television and podcast projects from UMG’s MERCURY STUDIOS, POLYGRAM ENTERTAINMENT and record labels.

The series will open with the world premiere of the new feature documentary from MERCURY STUDIOS, MIXTAPE, which will include a live performance by legendary rapper JADAKISS. The premiere event will take place THURSDAY, APRIL 7th, at THE UNITED PALACE THEATER in WASHINGTON HEIGHTS in NEW YORK CITY. The event is made possible with support from RÉMY MARTIN, which historically has shined a light on music excellence, and continues to amplify moments of success in presenting the world premiere of MIXTAPE.

DEF JAM RECORDINGS will also release a new soundtrack/mixtape, and the movie will feature a vérité of the soundtrack recording sessions.

Founder and CEO/Tribeca Enterprises JANE ROSENTHAL said, "Music has always been an integral part of TRIBECA, from the live performances to the countless music docs we’ve celebrated at the Festival. This unique series of events aims to highlight the true power of music and underscores TRIBECA's ongoing commitment to year-round programming – plus we get to team up with our friends at UMG!”

EVP, Global Head/UMGB RICHARD YAFFA added, “This new partnership between UMGB and TRIBECA demonstrates how two entertainment-driven brands can elevate new levels in storytelling through a joint music and film experience. We’re excited to create these opportunities for artists, creators and partners within UMG’s ecosystem to showcase their stories through this unique partnership with the TRIBECA ENTERPRISES community.”

MIXTAPE Director OMAR ACOSTA added, "It's only fitting that MIXTAPE will have its World Premiere in NEW YORK CITY, the birthplace of hip hop. MIXTAPE has been a labor of love, and the culmination of hard work and inspired collaboration with incredibly talented artists, both in front of and behind the camera. To think this project started as a conversation between myself and TONY TOUCH, to now having a world premiere in conjunction with TRIBECA at the legendary UNITED PALACE THEATER, is a testament to the power of hip hop, and the impact mixtapes have had on our culture. I can't wait to share this project with everyone on APRIL 7th in NEW YORK CITY.”

