ONSITE has launched a new Global Entertainment Division, and added MUSICARES Executive DEBBIE CARROLL to the team. ONSITE, an international organization in the emotional and mental wellness space, launched the new division explicitly curated to meet the growing needs of the entertainment industry, particularly those with public-facing professions.

CARROLL, an accomplished executive seasoned in the entertainment industry, has created scalable emotional health solutions in the areas of counseling, addiction recovery, human services, psychiatric care, coaching and intensive outpatient care. For more than two decades, she has served as VP/Health and Human Services for MUSICARES, a charitable partner of the RECORDING ACADEMY. She will begin her new role on MARCH 21st. An official rollout of ONSITE ENTERTAINMENT will happen in the coming months.

ONSITE PARTNERS Chairman and Proprietor MILES ADCOX said, "DEBBIE's exceptional leadership and clinical background, combined with her deep expertise and understanding of the entertainment industry, will ensure ONSITE's multifaceted entertainment division is custom designed by a trusted industry professional who has dedicated her career to this work. She is uniquely positioned to understand the pressures placed on those living in the spotlight while juggling the demands of public-facing professions, and we are thrilled to have her joining the team."

CARROLL added. "I am honored to be joining ONSITE's executive team. It's so exciting to draw on my understanding of the unique challenges within the entertainment community to create a portfolio of emotional health services to support creatives and public-facing professionals throughout their careers. We're seeing the overall rise in demand for these services, and I've witnessed the increased need in the entertainment industry, as well. ONSITE has long been a respected leader in emotional health and well-being, and has the reach and resources to positively impact the lives of creatives, media personalities, athletes and others living and working in the public eye."

