Charese Fruge, GAYLE

17-year-old GAYLE has the #1 song this week on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart, and she’s CHARESE FRUGE’s special guest in ALL ACCESS’ “WOMEN TO WATCH” column.

What did her Grandmother think about “abcdefu?” (Spoiler: she loved it) Signing with ATLANTIC RECORDS, a spot on late night television with JIMMY FALLON, being inspired by ARETHA FRANKLIN and hanging with her close friends are all part of GAYLE’s whirlwind life as she awaits the release of her debut ATLANTIC EP “A Study of the Human Experience” on 3/18. She’s clearly mature for her years, saying, “For me, I just learned to be more comfortable with me and the things I want. I am a 17-year-old girl, I’m not going to be the same person when I am 20-years old or 22 and I’m not always going to want the same things. I have learned that you don’t always have to know who you are all the time. It’s better to just be comfortable with who you are in the present moment and how you want to represent yourself.“

Every week CHARESE FRUGE talks the talk with a woman making a difference in one of our many associated businesses.

