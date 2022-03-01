Jaime Rosenberg: On To BB Gun PR & Austin

WARNER MUSIC GROUP VP Media & Strategic Development JAIME ROSENBERG is leaving the label after 11 "wonderful" years, with her last day this FRIDAY. Much of her duties will be assumed by PATRICE COMPERE, who can be reached at Patrice.Compere@warnerrecords.com.

ROSENBERG will join BB GUN PR, based in her new home of AUSTIN, TX. Reach her at jaime@bbgunpr.com.

