First Trip To U.S. In 25 Years

Scottish New Wave hitmakers DEL AMITRI will launch their first NORTH AMERICAN tour in 25 years at the CANYON CLUB in AGOURA HILLS, CA, on MARCH 26th to promote their new album, "Fatal Mistakes."

Encompassing 23 dates, the tour will take the band from LOS ANGELES (ROXY THEATER on MARCH 29th) to NEW YORK (LE POISSON ROUGE on APRIL 18th) with stops in SEATTLE, TORONTO, CHICAGO and more. A second show has been added in MILWAUKEE on APRIL 9th due to a quick sell out of the first. A list of tour dates and tickets are available here. .

The band will also be releasing a special follow-up album this fall entitled "Fatal Mistakes: Outtakes & B Sides." Check out the first single, “This City Loves You Back” here.

DEL AMITRI's hits include "Nothing Ever Happens," "Always The Last To Know" and "Roll To Me.

with five UK Top 10 albums and 6 million sales. The band returns with their new album — their first since 2002 – emerging to widespread critical acclaim. "Fatal Mistakes," debuted at #5 in the UK, making it their highest charting studio album since "Twisted" back in 1995.

