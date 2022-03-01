Now With AdLarge

The true crime podcast "GOING WEST" has joined ADLARGE's podcast ad sales roster. The twice-weekly show is hosted by DAPHNE WOOLSONCROFT and HEATH MERRYMAN and looks at underreported cases, including the unsolved disappearance of WOOLSONCROFT's aunt in 1984.

"We are super excited about partnering with ADLARGE,’ the hosts said in a joint statement. “Their passion for audio matches the passion we have for sharing these important stories with listeners worldwide."

ADLARGE Co-CEP CATHY CSUKAS added. “The natural dynamic between DAPHNE and HEATH coupled with their uninhibited storytelling offers an authentic connection to the millennial and Gen Z audience. They’ve created a casual yet engaging atmosphere that feels like they’re just hanging out with close friends. We’re eager to share this extraordinary show and audience with our partners.”

