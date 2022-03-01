Partnering With reVOLVER

ESTRELLA MEDIA is launching a slate of podcasts through reVOLVER PODCASTS. The podcasts include shows by the company's radio personalities, including the syndicated DON CHETO's "LAS HISTORIAS DE DON CHETO."

“The ESTRELLA channel at reVOLVER is our first dedicated audio space hosting the best digital audio shows in podcasting,” said reVOLVER Pres. JACK HOBBS. “I am thrilled that ESTRELLA MEDIA's talent and production quality will make our new digital audio space an instant favorite for our listeners.”

