Two Fun Nights

THE WORLD GAMES 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies are set to take place in the host city of BIRMINGHAM, AL on JULY 7th and 17th. They will take place at PROTECTIVE STADIUM. This is the first time in 40 years that this event has taken place in the UNITED STATES.

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMER BOOTSY COLLINS will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. The lineup of performers includes YOLANDA ADAMS, ALABAMA, THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA, BO BICE, SARA EVANS, TAYLOR HICKS, JAMEY JOHNSON, NELLY, PASTOR MIKE JR., MARTHA REEVES, SHEILA E., RUBEN STUDDARD, TONY! TONI! TONE!, WORTH THE WAIT, YUNG BLEU and more to be announced.

WORLD GAMES 2022 Artistic Dir. Dr. HENRY PANION said, “THE WORLD GAMES will bring a once-in-a-lifetime level of focus and attention to BIRMINGHAM and ALABAMA. It is our goal to showcase and celebrate the very best of ALABAMA in presentations that are both festive and reflective, commemorating our past yet articulating the hope of our future.

"I wanted to combine the elements of OLYMPIC ceremonies and SUPER BOWL half-time shows with the best of my true loves -- the sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pageantry, artistry and precision of a professional drum corps," PANION added. "Gospel music and the sound of Gospel have influenced virtually every form of music across the globe. So, as an indigenous art form of AMERICA and ALABAMA, it is only appropriate that it be featured so prominently in these WORLD GAMES.”

« see more Net News