A Party In Vegas

D-NICE will follow up recently hosting CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE (CQ) on INSTAGRAM from THE WHITE HOUSE with a CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE weekend in LAS VEGAS Sept 2-4th.

The event will feature performances by D-NICE, KEYSHIA COLE, FABOLOUS, JAGGED EDGE, TANK, EL DEBARGE, AMERIE, MYA, FRED HAMMOND, and more. Other events planned include the Nine Zero welcome party, Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, Praise and Worship Brunch, Originals Closing Party, and a special CQ After Dark late-night bash. D-NICE will also host THE MEET UP, a series of panels on health and wellness and financial literacy.

D-NICE said, I’m excited to be able to continue the momentum from the sold-out CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE shows last year. Together with the incredible team at LIVE NATION URBAN, we are bringing an amazing and diversified line-up of programming to LAS VEGAS. There is something for everyone in the CQ family to enjoy.”

« see more Net News