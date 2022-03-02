Integration

A deal between PROMOSUITE and APTIVADA will see the companies enabling integration of the latter's contesting program with the former's PROMOSUITE Next and PROMOSUITE Mail products.

APTIVADA Co-Founder BRIAN GREEN said, "This partnership with PROMOSUITE emphasizes the importance of offering streamlined tools that give each of our clients the ability to work through one platform to streamline efforts. We're thrilled to join forces and deploy solutions that are extremely efficient and a win/win for everyone."

PROMOSUITE CEO ROCCO MACRI added, "At PROMOSUITE we are continually looking for ways to increase productivity by improving workflow and opportunities for collaboration across all departments. APTIVADA shares our passion for the radio industry, and we're excited to work together to bring these solutions to our clients."

