Catherine O'Hara Is 68 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (3/4) to HOLLYWOOD RECORDS VP/Pop Promotion DJ ENNIS, REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP VP/Promotion JIM MALITO, KUFO, KXL, KXGT/PORTLAND, OR Content Dir. KEITH ABRAMS, SIRIUSXM’s JAY HUDSON, former KCLB/PALM SPRINGS’ MIKE BENNETT, AUDACY/MEMPHIS OM JERRY DEAN, KWAV/MONTEREY’s SHELLY HAYES, SONGCAST’s BILL PFORDRESHER, 1STBASE PRODUCTIONS’ JAY SHIELDS, former ECHOMUSIC's PINKY GONZALES, ARISTA NASHVILLE's JOHN SIGLER, WAXQ/NEW YORK's JONATHAN CLARKE, former KABC/LOS ANGELES' MARC COHEN, and to KSCS/DALLAS APD AL FARB.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (3/5), former REPUBLIC Dir./Adult Formats CHRISTIAN TAYLOR, WIOD-WINZ/MIAMI PD GRACE BLAZER, NETTWERK RECORDS VP/Promotion JEFF BALLARD, KPHW/HONOLULU MD KEVIN AKITAKE, VOICEGUY’s JOHN BEACH, former KCYE/LAS VEGAS' TODD MICHAELS, iHEARTMEDIA/JONESBORO, AR GSM MICHAEL BENNETT, former KICT-KFXJ/WICHITA PD PETE MCNAIR, and KEEY/MINNEAPOLIS’ LEVI JESSEN.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (3/6), KPTT-KWBL/DENVER PD JOHN E. KAGE, KXRK-KYMV/SALT LAKE CITY PD TODD NUKE ‘EM, former KHJZ-KUCD/HONOLULU PD RYAN SEAN, consultant PAUL MARSZELAK, THE CONSORTIUM/NASHVILLE MIKE MARTINOVICH, former ZEN MEDIA GROUP's GAYLE MILLER, WYCL-WTKX/PENSACOLA PD JOEL SAMPSON, KBAY/SAN JOSE's SAM VAN ZANDT, industry vet DORSEY FULLER, WLZX/SPRINGFIELD, MA’s PAT KELLY, CUMULUS/MOBILE VP/Market Mgr. DON BOYD, KQEN-A/ROSEBURG, OR PD KYLE BAILEY, retired HUBBARD/SEATTLE VP/Market Mgr. MARC KAYE, and WLTJ/PITTSBURGH’s MONICA SALAZAR.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (3/7), to LISTEN TO MUSIC’s MARK STRICKLAND, former ADA's TOMMY DELANEY, former KUDL/SACRAMENTO PD/mornings TIM RAINEY, KWYD/BOISE and THE GO AGENCY’s NATHAN FAST, former ATLANTIC’s AMY JOHNSON, WRAL/RALEIGH MD JIM KELLY, KBIG/LOS ANGELES Marketing Dir. ROBERT LYLES, KEYN/WICHITA PD JACK OLIVER, MIDWEST/EVANSVILLE OM AARON SANTINI, WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH’s RUSS MORLEY, former ALL ACCESS’ LEAH BRUNGARDT, WFXA/AUGUSTA, GA PD RON THOMAS, iHEARTMEDIA/HUNTSVILLE, AL News Dir. KEN CONLEY, WESTWOOD ONE's FIONA BRENNAN, former KDMX/DALLAS’ FREDDY RIVERA.

