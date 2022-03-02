Liesmann

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted LITTLE ROCK Market Manager KEITH LIESMANN to Regional VP/ARKANSAS. LIESMANN will continue to manage the LITTLE ROCK cluster and will add oversight of the FAYETTEVILLE and FORT SMITH, AR markets, the Market Managers of which will report to him. Before taking the reins in LITTLE ROCK, LIESMANN served as Market Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MO and VP/Market Mgr. for CUMULUS/TOPEKA.

CUMULUS Operations Pres. BOB WALKER said that LIESMANN “is a strategic and focused leader who has done a wonderful job in LITTLE ROCK, especially given the challenges all of us have had to overcome in the last two years. We are eager to see the positive impact all of our ARKANSAS stations will have working together under KEITH’s leadership.”

LIESMANN added, “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to lead our amazing LITTLE ROCK team, and to now also be able to work with our teams in FAYETTEVILLE and FORT SMITH, delivering the highest quality audio products to our listeners and comprehensive solutions to our advertisers. ARKANSAS is my home and I’m thrilled for this new chapter with CUMULUS MEDIA.”

The LITTLE ROCK cluster includes News-Talk KARN-F, Sports KARN-A (920 AM THE SPORTS ANIMAL), Top 40 KLAL (ALICE@107.7), AC KURB (B98.5), Religion KAAY-A, and Hip Hop KIPR-KFOG-A (POWER 92 JAMS); in FAYETTEVILLE, CUMULUS operates Country KAMO-F, News-Talk KFAY-A, Rock KKEG (98.3 THE KEG), Top 40 KMCK (POWER 105.7), Sports KQSM (92.1 THE TICKET), Triple A KRMW (RADIO JON/DEEK), and Sports KYNG-A (THE TICKET 2). The FORT SMITH cluster includes KNSH (100.7 NASH FM), Top 40 KBBQ (102.7 THE VIBE), and Classic Country KOMS (BIG COUNTRY 107.3).

