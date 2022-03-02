Block (Photo: Chris Hornbuckle)

BIG LOUD PUBLISHING has signed NASHVILLE-based songwriter GRADY BLOCK to a publishing deal.

BLOCK currently drums for BIG LOUD RECORDS artist ERNEST, and earned his first songwriting credit on LIL DURK's "Broadway Girls," featuring MORGAN WALLEN and his first co-production credit on NELLY'S "Heartland" album with "Five Drinks Ago." BLOCK, son of the late radio host and promoter BILLY BLOCK, joins his brother and co-writer ROCKY BLOCK on the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING roster (NET NEWS 8/23/21).

"We are thrilled to welcome GRADY BLOCK to the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING family," said Sr. Dir./A&R MICHAEL GIANGRECO. "We have had the pleasure to get to know GRADY over the past few years drumming for ERNEST and being a close collaborator of ROCKY's. Watching him develop as a songwriter and producer is inspiring, and we couldn't be more excited for what is to come."

“I’m so excited to join the BIG LOUD family,” said BLOCK. “It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to bolster and uphold the legacy that is BIG LOUD. From the top to the bottom, it is an absolute all-star team, which made my decision a no brainer. Thank you, CRAIG [WISEMAN], SETH [ENGLAND], and JOEY [MOI] for taking a chance on a kid from SOUTH NASHVILLE.”

