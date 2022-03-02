Today and Tomorrow

The 2022 BSM SUMMIT sports media conference got underway WEDNESDAY in NEW YORK, with an agenda of panels of programmers, management, talent, and podcast figures surrounding an awards ceremony, research presentations, and a chat with ESPN Chairman JIMMY PITARO.

The opening panel included AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's SPIKE ESKIN, AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO and WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE's MITCH ROSEN, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO's KEVIN GRAHAM, and KSE Sports KKSE (ALTITUDE SPORTS RADIO 92.5)/DENVER's DAVE TEPPER discussing the challenges of operating during the pandemic (and for ESKIN and GRAHAM, relocating to new stations and cities). The conversation covered how stations handled the pandemic on the air (TEPPER advising talent not to inject opinion into their discussion of the virus, ROSEN leaving it to the talent's judgement) and off the air (ESKIN, then at WIP/PHILADELPHIA, dealing with city mandates and talent compliance days before an EAGLES preseason game, GRAHAM losing a key staffer to CUMULUS' corporate mandates). And ESKIN, asked what he'd learned from the pandemic experience, joked that he would probably not have asked talent to wash their hands for sixty seconds.

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS offered a presentation on Gen-Z sports radio users with data from their Ratings Prospects Study from JANUARY and a custom study for BARRETT. The studies noted that while Gen-Z generally avoids FACEBOOK, Gen-Z sports radio P1s overindex for the platform, and Gen-Z sports talk P1s are much easier to reach than non-sports radio users via social media advertising. Podcasts, the studies confirmed, are strong among Gen-Z sports radio P1s, and JACOBS added that "Gen-Z has never had an encounter with a radio" (as a device). The sports Gen-Zers played in their youth, JACOBS pointed out, are the "on-ramp" for their interest in sports, and baseball's low participation levels among young listeners is likely leading to lower interest in the sport for that demographic, just ahead of the WNBA and NASCAR, while the NBA and NFL are well ahead. Female Gen-Zers showed interest in the NBA, NFL, the OLYMPICS, and college sports, and were less into Esports than male fans. And GILBERT advised stations to use total line reporting to combine digital and broadcast numbers and capture the younger audience.

BORRELL ASSOCIATES' GORDON BORRELL and AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN gave a presentation on media advertising trends and the radical changes taking place as traditional advertising gives way to other marketing methods. BORRELL displayed data showing digital ad expenditures rising sharply while radio/TV and print continue to decline. BORRELL noted that while TV stations can rely on retransmission consent fees for sufficient revenue, outdoor ads seem to be resilient, and some newspapers are going to non-profit models to survive, radio is the sole medium that relies entirely on advertising to survive. He warned that radio companies considering podcasting as "going digital" and calling themselves "audio companies" are making a mistake limiting themselves to audio; he pointed to how, in LITTLE ROCK, a math teacher with a YOUTUBE channel has as many or more viewers as do the local TV stations and the video efforts of the ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE, because the teacher and other YOUTUBE creators understand the audience better than the traditional media do. And he explained how clients are looking not for advertising but for marketing, and radio needs to move towards selling radio ads towards a wider digital marketing approach addressing changing consumption patterns and advertiser desires.

The remaining agenda for WEDNESDAY (all times ET):

11-11:15a: Networking Break

11:15-11:50: BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON morning co-host FRED TOUCHER and afternoon co-host MIKE FELGER

11:50a-12:20p: Award ceremony with ESPN's ADAM SCHEFTER, EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN, and former ESPN RADIO SVP TRAUG KELLER

12:20-1:30p: Lunch

1:30-2:15p: ESPN Chairman JIMMY PITARO

2:15-2:50p: Market managers, with AUDACY's CHRIS OLIVIERO and MIKE THOMAS, BEASLEY's JOE BELL, and BONNEVILLE's SCOTT SUTHERLAND

2:50-3:25p: Programmers, with BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER's RAJ SHARAN, UNION BROADCASTING's SANDY COHEN, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK's RYAN HURLEY, and AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA's ROD LAKIN

3:25-3:40p: Networking Break

3:40-4:15p: Digital, with BLUE WIRE's KEVIN JONES, THE VOLUME's LOGAN SWAIN, MEADOWLARK MEDIA's CARL SCOTT, HUBBARD RADIO's PHIL MACKEY

4:15-4:50p: Diversity, with ESPN's DAVID ROBERTS and PABLO TORRE, GOOD KARMA BRANDS' DEBBIE BROWN

4:50-5p: Closing remarks from JASON BARRETT

