iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA has promoted JAMMIN' JESSIE SABELLA from nights to middays from 10a-3p. PD AMBER MILLER moves from middays to nights from 7p-mid.

MILLER said, “JESSIE is a PHILLY icon, and we’re glad to spotlight her energy and enthusiasm in the daylight hours to connect with and entertain a larger audience.”

SABELLA first joined WRFF for weekends in 2009 and was upped to nights in 2015.

