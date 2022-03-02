-
Jammin' Jessie Upped To Middays At WRFF (Alt 104.5)/Philadelphia
by Shawn Alexander
March 2, 2022 at 8:09 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA has promoted JAMMIN' JESSIE SABELLA from nights to middays from 10a-3p. PD AMBER MILLER moves from middays to nights from 7p-mid.
MILLER said, “JESSIE is a PHILLY icon, and we’re glad to spotlight her energy and enthusiasm in the daylight hours to connect with and entertain a larger audience.”
SABELLA first joined WRFF for weekends in 2009 and was upped to nights in 2015.