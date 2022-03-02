Livestream Event

Four of iHEARTMEDIA's CONNECTICUT stations -- Country WWYZ, Adult Hits WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9) and Top 40 WKSS (KISS 95.7)/HARTFORD and Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN -- are celebrating INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY with "iHEARTCOMMUNITIES: PRETTY TOUGH -- A LIVE STREAMING EVENT CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY" on MARCH 8th at 1p (ET).

The hour-long livestream will be hosted by iHEARTCOMMUNITIES Dir./Community Affairs and WHCN on-air personality RENEE DiNINO, and the state's Lieutenant Governor, SUSAN BYSIEWICZ, will be the keynote speaker. A panel of CONNECTICUT women will be speaking during the event, including INTERVAL HOUSE Pres./CEO MARY-JANE FOSTER, BERLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT officer AIMEE KRZYKOWSKI, PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE INSURANCE AUTHORITY CEO ANDREA BARTON REEVES, CBS affiliate WFSB-TV (CBS3)/HARTFORD Reporter AYAH GALAL, and LCSW Pres./JORDAN PORCO FOUNDATION CEO MARISA GIARNELLA.

Those joining the livestream event will have the chance to win one of three $100 LUX, BOND & GREEN gift cards.

The event will be livestreamed here, as well as on the WWYZ, WHCN, WKSS and WKCI FACEBOOK pages, and the CONNECTICUT COMMUNITY ACCESS page.





