DJ Amen

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES has promoted Music Dir. DJ AMEN to APD. AMEN, who joined REAL 92.3 as MD/Mixer in 2015 after working at sister Top 40/Rhythmic KMEL/SAN FRANCISCO, replaces DJ A-OH as APD and will continue his music scheduling responsibilities in his new capacity; DJ A-OH remains midday host and will continue to oversee music decisions for the station while also serving as PD at sister Hip Hop WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI (NET NEWS 12/16/21).

iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Hip Hop-R&B Programming Strategy and KRRL PD DOC WYNTER said, "I’m excited to see DJ AMEN climb the ladder from mixer to Music Director and now to Assistant Program Director. Kudos to A-OH for bringing him to my attention and then leading the way in grooming him for this important role at REAL 92.3. We are blessed to have him on our team.”

AMEN added, “It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to continue my growth at the best Hip-Hop station in the world. Being a part of the brand’s success since its earliest days continues to be one of the greatest experiences of my career. I am very much looking forward to our bright future under the guidance of DOC WYNTER and the rest of our innovative leadership team at iHEART.”

« see more Net News