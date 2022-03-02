Get Ready, Tampa!

SUNSET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 has revealed SKRILLEX as the first of three main stage closers to appear at the event taking place at TAMPA's RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM in its first 3-day edition of the festival taking place MAY 27-29. The GRAMMY winning DJ/producer joins a roster of more than 50 artists who will perform at the event. This performance will mark his fourth time joining the SUNSET MUSIC FESTIVAL lineup, which includes GRYFFIN, DUKE DUMONT, DILLON FRANCIS and plenty more.

SUNSET EVENTS founder JOHN SANTORO said, "In celebration of our first ten years of SUNSET MUSIC FESTIVAL and our expansion to a 3-day festival, we are honored to have SKRILLEX return to close the main stage. I can't wait for what's sure to be an extraordinary set."

This year marks the 10th for the event, the first large-scale festival to return to FLORIDA since the pandemic.

