CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP has named REBECCA "DIMPLEZ" IJEOMA SVP/Digital Marketing and Content Development. She will report to CMG Pres. ARJUN PULIJAL and will be based in HOLLYWOOD in CMG’s CAPITOL TOWER. DIMPLEZ comes to CMG after four years as head of her own highly successful marketing agency, IJEOMA. DIMPLEZ previously worked for CMG as Director/Digital Marketing from the beginning of 2017 through more than half of 2018.

In her new position, DIMPLEZ will co-lead the company’s Digital department with CMG SVP/Digital Strategy, Business Development & Operations NICHOLAS OSBORNE, and oversees a dedicated team of Digital Marketers, Content Leads, Strategists and Social Media Managers that develop and execute plans to incorporate CMG artists into the cultural conversation through internet and social media strategies. DIMPLEZ will strengthen marketing collaborations with digital and social media partners through campaigns and projects, and will focus on direct-to-fan engagement and commerce on a marketing campaign level.

CMG Chair & CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER and ARJUN PULIJAL said in a joint statement, “DIMPLEZ is a culture-builder and thought-leader in the digital space, and she is bringing to CMG all of the qualities that are synonymous with our new era: She is an artists-first executive who is highly innovative, creative, resourceful and inspiring to all who have the pleasure of working with her. We are thrilled that Dimplez has rejoined the team at CMG."

DIMPLEZ said, “CAPITOL RECORDS was the first major label I ever worked for, so this is a full-circle moment for me. CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP has always represented the superstar artists that impact music for generations to come, and I could not be more excited to be rejoining the team! I want to thank MICHELLE JUBELIRER and ARJUN PULIJAL for this opportunity – I am honored to be part of the label’s next chapter while working with the absolute best in the business.”

