Acquisition

EPIC GAMES, the company behind FORTNITE, has acquired BANDCAMP for an undisclosed price.

BANDCAMP Co-Founder/CEO ETHAN DIAMOND wrote in a statement that BANDCAMP will continue as a standalone business and that he will continue to head the company, adding that "the products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build BANDCAMP around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, BANDCAMP FRIDAYS will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site. However, behind the scenes we’re working with EPIC to expand internationally and push development forward across BANDCAMP, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services."

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the BANDCAMP team to EPIC GAMES,” said EPIC GAMES VP/GM STEVE ALLISON. “BANDCAMP has built an incredible community and business where up and coming artists can succeed thanks to the direct support of their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music. This aligns closely with EPIC’s approach to supporting creators across all media and enabling them to connect directly with their fans.”

