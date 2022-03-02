Moulton (Photo: LinkedIn)

FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL has announced that BRIAN MOULTON, Sr. Counsel to Sen. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI), is joining the FCC as Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs and that Wireline Competition Bureau Deputy Bureau Chief TRENT HARKRADER will replace the retiring KRIS MONTEITH as Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

“As evidenced by recent legislative action, CONGRESS continues to entrust the FCC with important responsibilities. From ensuring families can afford their internet bills to securing our telecommunications networks, it remains essential that the agency maintain a responsive and transparent relationship with CONGRESS,” said ROSENWORCEL. “BRIAN’s extensive experience and unique skillset will be a great asset to the commission and these efforts.

“I also want to highlight TRENT’s leadership over the course of the last year. He played a critical role in helping stand up not one, but two, national broadband affordability programs in record time. With his leadership, I know the Wireline Competition Bureau is in good hands. I am also grateful for KRIS’ many contributions to the agency and wish her well as she moves on from a long career in public service to her next chapter.”

