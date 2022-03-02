POSITION MUSIC has announced the signing of ¿TÉO? to a global publishing deal. The artist is currently on the road supporting JUSTIN BIEBER on his 50 date U.S. arena tour. Born in ATLANTA, and now based in LOS ANGELES, MATEO ARIAS (¿TÉO?) is the son of Colombian parents. His music and lyrics explore his Colombian-American roots, as he switches between Spanish and English with his music. His Latin flavor mixed with contemporary pop sensibilities can be heard on tracks like “Uno Dos” ft. JADEN,” which now has over 30M+ total streams. ¿TÉO? has also collaborated with WILLOW, DIANE GUERRERO (NETFLIX - ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), Colombian star KALI UCHIS and many others.

POSITION MUSIC Pres. & CEO TYLER BACON said, “¿TÉO?’s authenticity as an artist is second-to-none. He brings genuine emotion to his songwriting and has a captivating and effortless voice. We are really proud to get behind him as a publisher and support him as a writer and artist."

¿TÉO?'s Manager SUMMER WIEBE of CYCLE OF 5THS MANAGEMENT added, "Positon feels like the perfect home for ¿TÉO?. I’ve seen what they are capable of doing and I look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

