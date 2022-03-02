GREATERTHAN To Do A&R Research For Disney

DISNEY MUSIC GROUP's SVP/A&R and Head of Creative, MIO VUKOVIC has tapped music-tech startup GREATERTHAN to be DISNEY’s A&R research and scouting source across the globe. GREATERTHAN’s scouting efforts for DISNEY will include DISNEY’s flagship label, HOLLYWOOD RECORDS, as well as its publishing division and multiple joint venture labels and platforms. The partnership includes two of GREATERTHAN’s original scouts from their A&R SCOUT LAUNCHPAD pilot program, MADISON SWEERE and MIRANDA RICHARDSON.

GREATERTHAN Founder PAULA MOORE’s proprietary research system, along with the company’s A&R training program, the A&R SCOUT LAUNCHPAD, make GREATERTHAN specifically equipped for the task. With both MOORE and VUKOVIC having previously been on the WARNER BROS. RECORDS A&R staff as VPs/A&R, this marks the second time that the duo has worked together.

Through a combination of boots-on-the-ground field scouting and data-driven research, GREATERTHAN will be searching for talent across all genres for DISNEY MUSIC GROUP. By partnering with the largest pool of A&R scouts currently in existence, DISNEY has a leg-up on the competition. The A&R SCOUT LAUNCHPAD is designed to train the next generation of A&R scouts, and upstream top talent on her deals with both independent and major music companies, like DISNEY. Stay tuned as GREATERTHAN prepares to announce more industry partners and groundbreaking A&R scout placements.

GREATERTHAN's MOORE said, “MIO and I are so excited to work together again, now with my innovative A&R research and SCOUT LAUNCHPAD providing best-in-class discoveries for signing consideration and creating the first A&R roles for outstanding scouts that have trained in my program.”

LOS ANGELES-based A&R Scout MADISON SWEERE said, “It has been my dream to do A&R for a major music company, and I am honored to be selected by PAULA for the DISNEY MUSIC GROUP team."

NASHVILLE-based A&R Scout MIRANDA RICHARDSON added, “I have learned so much and continue to hone my A&R research and scouting skills under PAULA’s training, and I am beyond excited to have my first opportunity as an A&R scout to be at a major music company of the caliber of DISNEY MUSIC GROUP.





