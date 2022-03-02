Manson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

ROLLINGSTONE is reporting that musician MARILYN MANSON is suing former fiance EVAN RACHEL WOOD for defamation, emotional distress and “impersonation over the internet,” among other charges. The suit comes a little over a year after WOOD accused MANSON of sexual abuse.

In a complaint filed with the LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT TODAY (3/2), MANSON, whose real name is BRIAN WARNER, accuses the actress and her friend ILLMA GORE of casting him “as a rapist and abuser — a malicious falsehood that has derailed WARNER’s successful music, TV, and film career.” It goes on to describe “a conspiracy” the two women allegedly concocted to take WARNER down.

WARNER’s lawsuit claims WOOD and GORE impersonated an FBI agent to give the appearance that a federal investigation into WARNER’s alleged crimes was ongoing. They allegedly sent letters from this agent to women who would later make public allegations against WARNER to suggest that they were in danger. WARNER also claims that WOOD and GORE “provided checklists and scripts to prospective accusers, listing the specific alleged acts of abuse that they should claim against WARNER” and that they made false statements to these women “including the defamatory claim that WARNER filmed the sexual assault of a minor.

The suit also claims that GORE attempted to obtain WARNER’s login information and hacked into his computer, phone, and email. She allegedly created a fake email account to claim WARNER was sending people pornography and that she “swatted” WARNER (sending police to look into the artist under a false pretense) after WOOD came forward with her allegations.

WARNER is seeking unspecified damages from WOOD and GORE: “an amount to be determined at trial” — and an injunction against them.

The suit comes after WOOD and GORE both appear at the center of PHOENIX RISING, a documentary slated to premiere on HBO on MARCH 15th. The film, directed by AMY BERG, chronicles WOOD’s accusations against WARNER, beginning with how they met when she was a teenager and through her decision to name him as her alleged abuser publicly.

Click here to get the full story from ROLLING STONE.

