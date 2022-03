Lineup Set

DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL 2022, set for APRIL 2-3 in RALEIGH, NC has unveiled its lineup. The event, the second DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL, features J. COLE, LIL WAYNE, LIL BABY, MONEYBAGG YO, WALE and more.

Tickets are on sale now. You can get more information and tickets at DreamvilleFest.com.

