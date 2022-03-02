New Tour Dates

Multi-platinum recording artist and singer/songwriter SUMMER WALKER has announced "The SUMMER WALKER SERIES," a series of shows stopping at HOUSTON’s 713 MUSIC HALL on MARCH 20th, CHICAGO's BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM on MARCH 31st, and DALLAS’ THE PAVILION at TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY on APRIL 16th.

Special guests NO1-NOAH and MARVXXL will be featured on all dates with ERICA BANKS joining as a special guest for the HOUSTON and DALLAS shows. Her latest announcement follows five previously announced festival performances including SOL BLUME FESTIVAL, BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL, ROOTS PICNIC FESTIVAL, WIRELESS FESTIVAL BIRMINGHAM, and WIRELESS FESTIVAL LONDON.

Tickets for THE SUMMER WALKER SERIES go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 4th at 10a local time.





