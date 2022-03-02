Owens (l) and Powers (r)

NASHVILLE-based entertainment business management and consulting firm O'NEIL HAGAMAN, LLC. has promoted CRAIG OWENS and SAM POWERS to co-heads of the company's Intellectual Property Group, formerly known as its Special Projects division. OWENS and POWERS will oversee all intellectual property issues for the firm's clients, including purchase and sale of publishing, administration of artist-owned labels, contract review and music entrepreneur consulting.

OWENS has worked for O'NEIL HAGAMAN since 1994, and POWERS has been in the company's Special Projects division since 2007.

"Everyone who knows CRAIG and SAM knows that they are the backbone of this growing area of our business," said O'NEIL HAGAMAN co-founder/partner KERRY O'NEIL. "Truthfully, I have been working in support of their front-line efforts for many years. We are pleased to formalize their leadership positions in this area."

