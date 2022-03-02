Amazon Launches New Entertainment Experiences for ACM Awards

AMAZON and PRIME VIDEO will launch an immersive entertainment experience via AMAZON LIVE, AMAZON MUSIC, AMAZON FASHION, IMDb TV and more for the 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) AWARDS on MONDAY, MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 2/3).

ELAINA SMITH, host of WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated show "NIGHTS WITH ELAINA," actress/television personality KRISTIN CAVALLARI, MERCURY NASHVILLE artist PRISCILLA BLOCK and ACCESS HOLLYWOOD’s ZURI HALL have been tapped to host THE ACM AWARDS Red Carpet Preshow on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO from 7-8p (ET). The four will give fans behind-the-scenes action before the awards show. SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's KAT & ALEX will also give a performance during the Red Carpet Show.

KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON of AMAZON original podcast COUNTRY WEEKLY will host the first AMAZON MUSIC preshow event on SUNDAY, MARCH 6th starting at 9p (ET) through the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH. They will also broadcast live from the red carpet via TWITCH on show day (3/7) at 7p (ET).

Alongside the PRIME VIDEO livestream, AMAZON LIVE will stream an interactive "shoppable" version of PRIME VIDEO's Red Carpet Preshow to AMAZON placements, including the AMAZON homepage, THE ACM AWARDS storefront, AMAZON FASHION homepage and AMAZON LIVE homepage. Viewers will be able to ask participating artist questions through AMAZON LIVE's chat feature and shop for items including exclusive merchandise from awards show co-host DOLLY PARTON.

AMAZON FASHION will also livestream the Red Carpet Preshow on TIKTOK, starting at 6:30p (ET) with MAKHO NDLOVU, and guest appearances by CLAUDIA OSHRY, GABI DAIAGI and LAUREN WOLF. Viewers will have the opportunity to shop for fan gear, printed and fulfilled by MERCH BY AMAZON, as well as AMAZON FASHION curations such as "Best of the West," "Boots Made for Walking" and "Inspired by the Red Carpet," directly from the livestream.

“On behalf of PRIME VIDEO and AMAZON, we are thrilled to share this entertaining and immersive Country music experience with our customers around the world,” said Head of AMAZON STUDIOS JENNIFER SALKE. “It highlights some of the most fan-centric offerings to honor the very best in Country music—from a nonstop, commercial-free awards show streamed live globally for the first time ever, to an interactive red carpet preshow, exclusive ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC merchandise, curated AMAZON MUSIC playlists, and more. With world-class musical performances and collaborations lined up for this year’s ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, we’re excited to showcase the ability of AMAZON to create 360-degree fan engagement that not only strengthens the connection between these artists and their fans, but redefines the live entertainment experience for viewers.”

On MARCH 8th beginning at 8p (ET), fans can watch the awards show again (or catch it for the first time) on IMDb TV, AMAZON’s free streaming service. On MARCH 10th at 8p (ET) AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED subscribers can also watch the awards in the AMAZON MUSIC app.

