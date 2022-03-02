Lux

HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS PM Driver ASHLEY “LUX” MOHR announces she will be leaving in MAY after 15 years at the station. LUX began hosting afternoons on THE POINT in 2013. She has been at her hometown station, THE POINT since 2007, except for a brief stint in 2017 when she moved to then-crosshall sister EMMIS Top 40 KNOU (NOW 96.3) to team with TOM CONVY in mornings for one year.

LUX posted a long farewell on THE POINT website. She noted, "First and foremost, I’ll always be LUX from THE POINT in my heart, and I can’t imagine heading down this new path without you. I have sometimes joked that Radio was my husband and that I was married to my career, but I’ve learned that more than anything I’m married to the connection I built with all of you.

"And as I always have, I’m going to keep following that passion. Some surprises are already in motion but I’m not at liberty to share just yet. (Though I can promise you when I do, it will be GOOD!).

"While I’m filled with excitement over what’s next, it’s so very bittersweet to know I won’t be coming into the studio every day, or seeing my colleagues at the office, or interacting with the amazing clients, labels, managers, bands, engineers, businesses, venues, listeners, and jocks I’ve had the privilege of getting to know."

Reach out to LUX at LuxStLou@gmail.com.

