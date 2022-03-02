Celebrating Women's History Month

ASCAP Experience 2022 will return virtually this year with a MARCH 8th INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY panel featuring three of the industry’s leading composers and songwriters.

“Worldly Women in Music,” streaming on YOUTUBE, will features Oscar-nominated composer GERMAINE FRANCO ("ENCANTO," "COCO"); 2021 PULITZER PRIZE-winning concert music composer and conductor TANIA LEÓN; and 2016 ASCAP LONDON Songwriter of the Year AMY WADGE, with songwriting credits on ED SHEERAN’s "X," JAMES BLUNT’s "The Afterlove," and KACEY MUSGRAVES’s "Golden Hour." BILLBOARD Executive Editor/WEST COAST and NASHVILLE MELINDA NEWMAN will moderate the session, taking place at 3p (RT).

The session is also part of ASCAP’S “Women Create Music” celebration, recognizing women in music throughout WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH throughout MARCH. The campaign will feature exclusive videos on social media from songwriters and composers, including CARLY PEARCE, LUCIUS, INAYAH and COVI QUINTANA, discussing inspiring women who have influenced their music and women in their lives who have helped shape their careers. ASCAP will also offer weekly playlists spotlighting themes like "Women of Influence, Global Trailblazers, Women Create Music Together and Women Making History Now." "VERSED: THE ASCAP PODCAST" will also host a special “Women Create Music” episode featuring singer-songwriter MXMTOON and GRAMMY-winning engineer and co-founder of SHE IS THE MUSIC ANN MINCIELI.

CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS said, "We are so excited to launch ASCAP EXPERIENCE with three phenomenal composers as part of our 'Women Create Music' campaign. We believe that celebrating the achievements of our members through our 'Women Create Music' campaign can help create change and, ultimately, more opportunity for women in the music industry."

The virtual sessions are free to attend. Click here for more information.

